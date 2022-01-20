Pa. U.S. Senate candidate Kenyatta gets key union endorsement

In the crowded primary race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, candidates are touting every endorsement and counting on those groups to give them an edge.

Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta accepted the endorsement of the Service Employees International Union Wednesday outside Philadelphia City Hall, standing in front of the Harriet Tubman statue that has been temporarily located there as part of a national tour.

Kenyatta spoke about how his being the only Black man in the race and as the first openly LGBTQ person to run for the job makes him stand out from the pack vying to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

“There are a lot of people who have counted this campaign out, but I just want to say to everybody … if you have ever felt counted out, if you have ever felt ignored, if you have ever felt that politics does not serve you, this is your campaign,” he said.