State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Philadelphia Democrat, has announced he is joining the growing list of candidates for Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.

Kenyatta made the run official in an MSNBC appearance Thursday evening.

“I know that we have an opportunity right now to … make sure that we have a country that doesn’t just talk about justice and fairness for all, but that actually makes it real,” he said.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in North Philly, is still a relative newcomer to the political world.

After graduating from Temple University, Kenyatta worked for years as a community activist. He won his state House seat in 2018, becoming just the second openly gay person — and the first Black gay man — to serve in the body.