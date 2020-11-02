Biden works to boost Black turnout in ‘critical’ battleground Pa.

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden made a pair of stops in Philadelphia Sunday — a sign of the region’s growing importance in the presidential election.

After an afternoon event with Black clergy in West Philadelphia, Biden held a drive-in rally at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

He framed the upcoming election in familiar terms — as a battle to unite the country and restore a sense of “decency” in the White House.

“I said I was running to unite America,” said Biden. “If it can’t be done anymore, then we’re in trouble.”

Biden’s White House hopes may well run through the Keystone State.

Biden’s polling lead in Pennsylvania has been steady, if not spectacular. The website FiveThirtyEight shows the former vice president with a 4.7 percentage-point lead over President Donald Trump. Biden’s cushion appears to be larger in Michigan and Wisconsin — two states with similar demographics that also flipped Republican in 2016.

Compared to other swing states, Pennsylvania is also expected to field a higher proportion of in-person ballots. That means, theoretically, there’s still time to persuade voters in this crucial swing state.

Add it all up, and Pennsylvania has predictably become an epicenter of activity in the closing days of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s two stops Sunday were just an appetizer. The former vice president is expected to be in Western Pennsylvania Monday. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, will be in Philadelphia. Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will also appear in the western part of the state.

Likewise, Trump has blanketed the state in recent days, including a stop in the Philadelphia suburbs.