A courthouse located between City Hall and Reading Terminal Market is ground zero for legal challenges on Election Day in Philadelphia. Anyone can report issues there, including regular folks who see sketchy things and seasoned lawyers representing candidates on the ballot.

As of noon Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign had filed four complaints in Philadelphia court alleging violations of the Pennsylvania election code — three of which were subsequently withdrawn.

Two of the motions, set forth in front of Common Pleas Court Judge Abbe Fletman, sought to enforce or expand Trump poll watchers’ access to voting or counting locations, an issue the president has repeatedly discussed in stump speeches. A third sought to prevent the Biden campaign from contacting voters whose mail ballots were rejected.

The fourth is challenging a specific South Philly voter, arguing the person didn’t give up their mail ballot before using the polling place machine — despite the voter having a signed declaration saying they did.

Proceedings are being held in two courtrooms — 304 and 305 — of the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice. Election court opened at 7 a.m. and will run until 10 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Anyone who has an issue to report related to the voting process, including matters related to poll watcher access or polling place hours, can come directly to the lobby, where officials with the Office of Judicial Records will be stationed. People can also call the office at 267-582-0763.

This court will not address ballot challenges, including issues with addresses on mail ballots or so-called “naked” ballots. Those are set to be heard by a separate group of judges at Philadelphia’s Municipal Traffic Court Building on Spring Garden Street. It’s unclear when. Thanks to a state Supreme Court decision, county boards in Pennsylvania can count mail ballots as long as they’re received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 — which mean challenges won’t surface until Friday or Monday.

Tuesday’s challenges come after President Trump spent months trying to sow doubt in the mail ballot process, saying, without evidence, that it’s vulnerable to voter fraud. The FBI has said widespread fraud in the Philadelphia region is rare.