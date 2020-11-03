Bill Tyus, 93, of Glen Mills, was there to cast a ballot for Donald Trump. Tyus said he’s voting for in person out of habit. He’s supporting Trump because he feels that Democrats showed a lack of bipartisanship over the past four years.

“This is my last vote maybe, so I’m going to do it in person,” he said.

Bill Tyus, 93, says he’s voting in person because that’s what he’s always done. Expected to be here first but there’s already a significant line. Says it could be sign of strong support for his candidate, President Trump. pic.twitter.com/smSZSTVEMz — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) November 3, 2020

Gary Nelson, from Brookhaven, decided to vote in person with his wife because he felt it was the safer option, the one he had the most control over because he was worried about his mail-in ballot not arriving on time.

Of the already long line of voters, Nelson said, “I’ve never seen it like this in the15 years we’ve lived here.”.

In West Philadelphia, Oshay Columbus said she’s feeling nervous about the election.

“I’m feeling pretty anxious about it as most Black people are probably feeling about this time,” Columbus said. “I hope the outcome is that we choose the right person that will take this country forward and not backwards like we have been.”

She said she had tried to do early voting but the lines to turn in ballots were hours long and she didn’t make it. Columbus arrived at 5 p.m. but her polling site closed at 6, and from her point in line, it would have taken two hours. Voting in person was her last resort.

Columbus said she didn’t expect long lines Tuesday because she assumed most people would take advantage of early voting. Still, she said, she’s happy to see the large turnout.