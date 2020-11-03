Election Day begins early, with long lines across the Philadelphia area
Well before the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, lines already were forming throughout the Philadelphia region. At 6:30, about 75 people lined up outside Garnet Valley Middle School in Delaware County.
Katherine Torregrossa, a Joe Biden supporter from Concord, was the first person in line at the middle school. She said she made a conscious decision to vote in person rather than by mail-in or early voting.
“I fear that it’s going to [be] like a red tide at the polls, and I want some blue showing up,” Torregossa said.
Bill Tyus, 93, of Glen Mills, was there to cast a ballot for Donald Trump. Tyus said he’s voting for in person out of habit. He’s supporting Trump because he feels that Democrats showed a lack of bipartisanship over the past four years.
“This is my last vote maybe, so I’m going to do it in person,” he said.
Gary Nelson, from Brookhaven, decided to vote in person with his wife because he felt it was the safer option, the one he had the most control over because he was worried about his mail-in ballot not arriving on time.
Of the already long line of voters, Nelson said, “I’ve never seen it like this in the15 years we’ve lived here.”.
In West Philadelphia, Oshay Columbus said she’s feeling nervous about the election.
“I’m feeling pretty anxious about it as most Black people are probably feeling about this time,” Columbus said. “I hope the outcome is that we choose the right person that will take this country forward and not backwards like we have been.”
She said she had tried to do early voting but the lines to turn in ballots were hours long and she didn’t make it. Columbus arrived at 5 p.m. but her polling site closed at 6, and from her point in line, it would have taken two hours. Voting in person was her last resort.
Columbus said she didn’t expect long lines Tuesday because she assumed most people would take advantage of early voting. Still, she said, she’s happy to see the large turnout.
