Instead of debating tonight, Biden to answer voter questions at Constitution Center
Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?
Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia Thursday evening for a live ABC town hall with voters, set to begin at 8 p.m.
It’s something of a backup event — this was supposed to be the night of the second presidential debate, but in the wake of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, organizers opted to make it virtual and Trump dropped out.
The president is participating in his own, separate town hall in Miami, hosted by NBC. The events will air at the same time.
Biden’s 90-minute town hall will be in Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, and will be moderated by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.
Biden is expected to arrive at the Constitution Center around 7 p.m. and leave around 10. Events at the Constitution Center tend to cause traffic snarls in Center City. There may be temporary road closures as Biden arrives and departs, but so far, Philly police haven’t issued any specific advisories.
The event will be similar to another town hall Trump held in the same venue in September — two dozen or so voters with a range of personal and political perspectives will be in attendance, and will have a chance to ask the former vice president about issues important to them.
Trump’s Constitution Center town hall was greeted by competing rallies — a large one held by opponents, and a smaller one from supporters. It centered on his handling of the coronavirus, which he denied he had downplayed at the start of the pandemic. The president also told one voter that he didn’t think the U.S. had a “race problem.”
Biden has lately faced stiff questioning about whether he intends to expand the U.S. Supreme Court — something about which he declined to give a firm answer in the first presidential debate. More recently, he said he is “not a fan” of the practice.
Conservatives have also recently spent considerable time recently disseminating a New York Post story that claims Biden met with an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company at the behest of his son, Hunter Biden, while working on Ukrainian policy as vice president. Significant doubts have been raised about the story’s validity, and Facebook and Twitter have taken the rare, controversial steps of limiting access to the story — citing concerns about its provenance.
Biden’s town hall comes as his campaign blankets Pennsylvania with ads, and embarks on a bus tour across the commonwealth in the final weeks before the election.
He is up by about seven percentage points in averages of recent Pennsylvania polls, but given how much the race tightened four years ago, analysts are still expecting a relatively close race here. Trump won the state four years ago by less than a percentage point, even though Hillary Clinton was leading late in the campaign.