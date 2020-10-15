Instead of debating tonight, Biden to answer voter questions at Constitution Center

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia Thursday evening for a live ABC town hall with voters, set to begin at 8 p.m.

It’s something of a backup event — this was supposed to be the night of the second presidential debate, but in the wake of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, organizers opted to make it virtual and Trump dropped out.

The president is participating in his own, separate town hall in Miami, hosted by NBC. The events will air at the same time.

Biden’s 90-minute town hall will be in Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, and will be moderated by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.