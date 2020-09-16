President Donald Trump made a stop at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center Tuesday evening for an ABC town hall with undecided voters.

And while the voters inside the event may have been open to voting for either Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, the hundred or so people who gathered outside had their minds made up: a handful were there to support the president, while most showed they wanted him out of office.

Olivia Jones was part of the latter group.

She turned out with her two young children, Houston and Dallas. In the primaries, she supported Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and isn’t particularly excited to vote for Biden, who she doesn’t think is progressive enough.

But, she said, the choice between Trump and Biden isn’t hard for her.

“Biden does not champion and campaign with white supremacists, so of course he’s the much lesser of two evils,” she said.

The protest, which blocked off the street outside the Constitution Center, was watched by a heavy police presence. Officers on bicycles completely surrounded the smaller group of Trump supporters who turned out, blocking them from the anti-Trump crowd.

Even so, arguments and shouting matches periodically flared up, and police intervened on several occasions.