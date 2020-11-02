Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Socially distanced and in the rain, drivers on Sunday honked their horns in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the parking lot of Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

Biden spent the day making his closing argument to voters ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

The former vice president’s appearance at the drive-in “Souls to the Polls” event added another stop in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, where the Real Clear Politics polling average has Biden ahead by more than four percentage points.

Proceeding Biden was an invocation, followed by speeches from several clergy members and political leaders, including U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans and State Rep. Morgan Cephas.

After a performance by Sharon’s choir, Biden was introduced by the church’s senior pastor, Bishop Keith Reed Sr.

Biden told the crowd that they have to “vote like they never did before.”

“Every day is a new reminder of how high the stakes are, of how far the other side will go to try to suppress the turnout, especially here in Philadelphia,” he said. “President Trump is terrified of what will happen in Pennsylvania.”