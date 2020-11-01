Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Both presidential candidates are choosing Pennsylvania for their final, pre-election campaign push. And on Saturday, Donald Trump started off a four-event day in an area where he needs to do well: the Philadelphia suburbs.

In a speech at a Bucks County farm where George Washington had his revolutionary headquarters before crossing the Delaware River, Trump tried to sell Pennsylvanians on his vision of a Joe Biden presidency.

“If Biden wins there will be no fracking, no oil, no natural gas, no jobs and no future,” he said.

Biden has said he does want to transition to renewable energy, but wants to stop more fracking on federal land.

Trump also reminded voters, as he has repeatedly for four years, that his first victory was an upset that surprised many political prognosticators.

“A great red wave is forming,” he said. “As sure as we’re here together, that wave is forming and they see it, they see it on all sides, and there’s not a thing they can do about it.”

Trump narrowly lost Bucks County four years ago — his tightest margin in any of Philadelphia’s collar counties, which all went for Hillary Clinton.

The area has been getting steadily bluer for years, and the president’s margins were worse than previous GOP presidential candidates. Trump did better than many pundits had expected, though, and nationwide, won suburban voters overall.

White, suburban women were a particular, unexpected strength. But in the last four years, Trump’s popularity in that group has suffered.

Chris Borick, a pollster with Muhlenberg College, said Trump’s Saturday blitz speaks to different campaign goals he needs to hit. Along with Bucks and the suburbs, the president visited Reading, in Berks County, where he did well in 2016, and Lycoming and Butler Counties, where he did even better.

“I think it says everything you need to know about this campaign,” Borick said. “I believe the number of visits…demonstrates that he thinks he needs to still find some votes, and he’s going to areas that have been rich in Republican votes in the past that he did fairly well or very well in last time.”

Outside the Bucks rally, voters — used to constant campaign attention on Pennsylvania — knew those dynamics well.

Clarice Schillinger, of Horsham, was with a group of Trump supporters clustered along the side of a road outside the event, which had a limited capacity. She was there with her mother and daughter, and they were giving out “suburban women for Trump” T-shirts.

“[I’m] voting for Trump mainly to open our economy, open our schools, and learn to live with the virus instead of fearing and staying in our basements away from the virus,” she said, adding that she wants to show that “suburban women, suburban moms…are for Trump.”

Christy Schwayer and her mom, Peggy Venticinque, from nearby Warrington and Jamison, respectively, say they feel similarly.

One of Trump’s refrains this election, directed at suburban women like them, has been about his pledge to keep affordable housing out of certain neighborhoods. Biden wants to resuscitate a Barack Obama plan giving municipalities incentives to correct longstanding patterns of racial segregation; Trump has rolled it back with considerable fanfare.

“Suburban women, will you please like me?” he asked at an October rally in Johnstown. “I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?”

“It would be high rise…there’s too much crime around it,” Venticinque said of potential affordable housing. Her daughter added, “The area where we live, there’s a lot of open space…to build a lot of housing in such a small area, I know that people, whether it’s low-income or not, won’t want it.”