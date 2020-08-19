Three of Pennsylvania’s younger Democratic politicians got a chance to introduce themselves to a national audience — and tip their hats firmly in favor of Joe Biden’s presidential bid — in a Tuesday night Democratic National Convention speech that could only happen virtually.

The second night of the virtual DNC featured a pre-recorded keynote speech split 17 ways, shared among an assortment of politicians from around the country who the convention dubbed “rising stars.” They included three from Pennsylvania: U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle from Philadelphia, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb from near Pittsburgh, and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania had the most speakers of any state, and the choice of Kenyatta, Lamb and Boyle was a clear gesture at some of the commonwealth’s political range.

Boyle and Kenyatta are both from Philadelphia, and Kenyatta is the first openly gay Black man to serve in the state legislature. Lamb, meanwhile, is a moderate Marine veteran from a Trump-leaning district in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

Boyle, 43, grew up in Olney. His mother worked as a crossing guard and his father, who immigrated to the U.S. from Ireland, was a janitor.

In his portion of the shared speech — delivered from his kitchen table — Boyle stressed his working-class roots. And he pitched a vision of a Biden administration that would bring stability and predictability.

“You deserve health care you can afford, a job that pays you fairly,” he said. “You deserve child care and paid sick leave while you work. And when you pay into Social Security and Medicare, you deserve to know it’ll be there when you retire.”

Kenyatta also pitched Biden as an ally for people working hard to get by. Speaking from his living room couch — where he was joined briefly by his fiancé — the 30-year-old North Philadelphia native noted that like many people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has lived “the insecurity and the indignity of an eviction notice.”