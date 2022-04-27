Texts show details of Pa. Rep. Scott Perry’s role in plan to overturn 2020 election

The texts revealed by the Jan. 6 committee show Perry tried to pressure the Justice Department into corroborating false claims about widespread voter fraud, including “allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.” Perry has been identified as “particularly notable” by the Committee, who recommended further investigation beyond their findings.

Hours after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters, Perry voted to not certify Pa.’s results despite county, state and federal judges and public officials of both political parties, and election experts, having concluded the 2020 election was free and fair.

Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research and the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at Franklin & Marshall College, said that Perry’s claims of voter fraud don’t line up with the facts.

“He was clearly one of the leaders in trying to get the election results overturned. An election, I would add, that he won handily,” Yost said, adding that he understands Perry’s rhetoric is a tool to “work up” his supporters.

“It’s really a dangerous thing for democracy. We need to trust our processes. And this is a real problem by continually calling into question the legitimacy of an election that, frankly, was very good for Republicans across the board. It doesn’t make much sense.”

In the court filing, the committee outlined Perry’s false claims of election fraud that he communicated with the DOJ. He alleged that 205,000 more votes were cast than voters registered in the commonwealth. In reality, votes in Pa. equaled the same amount as registered voters who voted, according to an audit of the commonwealth’s election.

Perry falsely claimed that over 4,000 Pennsylvanians voted more than once. But only three instances of double voting have been identified to date in Pennsylvania, and all three were attempts to vote twice for Trump.

He also claimed that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar were responsible for creating “confusion, chaos, and instilling fear” in voters about being infected by COVID-19 by encouraging voters to vote by mail rather than in person. Pa. officials said multiple times that they promoted voting by mail to ensure fair voter access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yost said Perry continues to push disinformation about Pa.’s election security, despite the unpopularity of the claims.

According to polls conducted last year by F&M’s Center for Opinion Research, 51% of respondents “strongly disagree” with the eight Pa. representatives in Congress who voted against certifying the commonwealth’s 2020 election results. When Republicans in the state legislature were planning an investigation into the election, which is now ongoing, 45% of respondents said they “strongly oppose” such an investigation. And, about 9 in 10 said another event like the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 would be “bad for our democracy.”

“When we ask questions about the most important problems facing the state, election integrity shows up very rarely. People care about the economy. They care about the fact that the government is so divided and politicians aren’t getting things done,” he said. “I’m concerned about the fact that we’ve had multiple recounts in this state, there is no evidence of this, that multiple challenges have shot this down.”

Pa.’s 2020 primary and general election were determined multiple times to be accurate, legal, and secure by various election security authorities both from and outside the commonwealth.

Perry did not return a request for comment.