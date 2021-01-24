Now Perry, who voted Jan. 6 against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results, is under fire.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia), tweeted, “Hey @ScottPerry, resign.”

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a tweet referring to the 14th Amendment, appeared to indicate Perry has disqualified himself from holding office.

Representative Perry ought to familiarize himself with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of our Constitution. There must be consequences for this conduct.https://t.co/09boH490Pv — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) January 24, 2021

Section 3 says a person can’t hold certain offices, including U.S. representative, if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the (U.S.), or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Former auditor general Eugene DePasquale, who lost to Perry in November, tweeted “Perry must go!”

I wish I was surprised that the ⁦@nytimes⁩ found it was ⁦@RepScottPerry⁩ who tried to oust the Acting Attorney General to overthrow the election in Pennsylvania. Perry must go! https://t.co/Hi4IssVCWz — Eugene DePasquale (@DePasqualePA) January 24, 2021

And the Democratic Party of York County said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should call for Perry expulsion if he doesn’t resign immediately.

“There is no question he has been involved in treasonous activities in an attempt to usurp the United States Government,” according to a statement from the party. “From his continued calls to invalidate the 2020 election results to his involvement in coordinating an attempt to take over the United States Department of Justice with then President Trump, Perry has shown he is not serving the constituents of his district, nor is he focused on anything other than his own self being.

“Scott Perry has shown reckless and dangerous behaviors and needs to be gone from office as soon as possible to avoid further damage to our democracy.”