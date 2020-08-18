Protesters at Biden’s Philly HQ push him to get aggressive on poverty; 1 arrested

A group of about 50 people calling for significantly increasing assistance for the poor demonstrated outside former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign headquarters in Center City Monday evening, and one was arrested after she allegedly broke through a rented fence that was blocking the building from the sidewalk and attempted to push a list of demands through a door.

The protest, which had begun a mile away at the Liberty Bell and ended at the office building near City Hall, was organized by the Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign — a longstanding Philly-based group that advocates for universal access to things like food and housing.

Longtime organizer Cheri Honkala, the protester who was later arrested, explained that the group was targeting Biden because “we’re sick and tired of what’s happening in our wealthy country.”

Biden, she said, needs to do more to help America’s poorest, something she pushed for when she was the Green Party’s vice presidential nominee in 2012.

The group arrived in Center City with a list of four official demands: unite immigrant families and children, transfer the country’s “war budget” to provide healthcare, housing, and food for people, meet with homeless PPEHRC members who are living in abandoned houses, and listen to community members about ending gun violence in cities like Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for Biden’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment about the demands, but his list of stated policies does touch on some of those areas.

Biden’s campaign says he supports banning “assault weapons” and stronger gun background checks, among other things, and ending family separation at the Mexico border. His healthcare proposal includes a public option, but not a universal system.

It wasn’t clear when and why the fence outside the Centre Square office complex — which houses many organizations, including the University of Pennsylvania Health System, not just the Biden campaign — was erected. Police officers and building personnel at the scene declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Biden didn’t immediately respond.

Honkala later said police charged her with defiant trespassing.