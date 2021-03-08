Montgomery County real estate developer and GOP fundraiser Jeff Bartos, 48, is the latest candidate to join the race for Pennsylvania’s open 2022 U.S. Senate election.

Bartos, a Republican, ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018, hitching his wagon to former State Sen. Scott Wagner, a York County waste management millionaire who pitched himself as a Donald Trump-like figure. The Wagner-Bartos ticket lost badly to incumbent Democrat Tom Wolf.

In a video announcing his campaign, Bartos didn’t mention Wagner — instead stressing his appreciation for small businesses and talking about the nonprofit he co-founded in the midst of the pandemic, the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, which raises money to extend forgivable grants to businesses.

“When people look around and see their elected officials spending more time attacking each other than attacking the problems that are crippling the community, they get fed up,” he said in the video. “I looked at that and said I have to do something about it. And you know what, I did.”

Bartos also said he’s skeptical of the pandemic aid the federal government handed down, saying it “continues to step in, time and again, in a way that favors the big companies at the expense of the little companies.”