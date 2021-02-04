Former U.S. Attorney McSwain tests waters for higher office at meetings with GOP leaders

William McSwain, the recently-departed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, appears to be getting an early start exploring a widely anticipated run for higher office in 2022.

Several sources familiar with McSwain’s plans have said he has met with Republican county committee members across the state in preparation for a possible campaign.

Both the governorship and one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats will see wide open races next year, and are expected to be intensely competitive.

McSwain, who didn’t respond to requests for comment, has long been known to have aspirations to higher office.

He recently resigned as U.S. Attorney, a post he’d held since 2018 when President Donald Trump appointed him, and joined the Philadelphia law firm Duane Morris LLP as a partner.

His media appearances have been few since then. In one recent interview on a conservative local AM radio show, he described his tenure as a top federal prosecutor as being about “standing up for the rule of law, being a counterweight to an increasing sense of lawlessness in the city.” He was also asked about his next steps.

“I love public service … I really do,” he said. “It’s something that I would always be open to, but right now I’m also really looking forward to being in private practice and being a private citizen for a while and we’ll just see what the future holds.”