Unlike his predecessor, President Biden is not expected to focus on political opponents, nor impeachment, nor wedge issues as he speaks to this year’s virtual breakfast gathering on Thursday.

The 2020 National Prayer Breakfast was a victory lap of sorts for then-President Trump as he used the event to go after his enemies. He waved copies of USA Today and the Washington Post that touted his acquittal in his first impeachment trial. His remarks at the event focused on political opponents who led the investigation against him and the following impeachment.

In 2019, Trump used the event to advocate for issues long-supported by conservative Christian groups from religious liberty to abortion.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who was elected in 2010 to the seat Biden vacated when he became VP, has been attending the event for more than a decade.

“There have been significant changes in tone and in focus from President Obama, to President Trump, to what I hope and expect will be a different tone and focus tomorrow under President Biden,” he said. “I’ve seen the ways that his faith has strengthened his service, has focused his priorities, and makes him just the right leader for our nation for this particularly difficult moment.”