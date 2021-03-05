Philly state lawmaker Sharif Street considering running for U.S. Senate

Sharif Street, a Democratic state senator from Philadelphia and the vice chair of the state Democratic Party, said he is considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in next year’s election.

Street, 46, was just elected to his second term in the state Senate last year. He will start an exploratory committee of more than 100 people next month to start the formal process, he said.

Street, who has a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and spent almost two decades as a lawyer, is the son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.