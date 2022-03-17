Philly leaders say reason for Lamb endorsement is simple: ‘He campaigned’

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb collected a big endorsement Tuesday night, with the Philadelphia Democratic Party voting to back him officially in the May primary for U.S. Senate.

Party leaders say they chose Lamb over fellow Philly politician Malcolm Kenyatta and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman because they think Lamb can win. But the decision was also a personal one.

“Lamb has campaigned,” said Bob Brady, the former longtime congressman and head of the city Democratic Committee. “He’s talked to every ward leader … he’s talked to a lot of committee people. He’s been in the city a lot, and he campaigned. Fetterman has done no campaigning whatsoever.”

Of Kenyatta, a young, relatively new state representative, Brady said that he “did the work,” but that “there are people who … didn’t think Malcolm could win. They didn’t think he had the money, and they don’t think he could win the primary or the general.”

Fetterman has raised far and away the most money of any primary candidate on either side of the aisle, thanks to an online fundraising operation that has yielded robust small-dollar donations, primarily from within Pennsylvania.

Lamb, who entered the race after Fetterman, has been striving to catch up, leaning much more heavily on PACs and big donors to build a campaign war chest. Despite a list of high-profile endorsements from groups such as the American Federation of Teachers and SEIU Pa. State Council, Kenyatta lags far behind in fundraising.