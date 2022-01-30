Split among 4 candidates, Pa. Democrats fail to endorse one for U.S. Senate

The voters in the endorsement process are Democrats who have been elected to four-year committee terms on the county level, with each county’s allocation of members based on Democratic Party registration numbers and balanced between men and women.

Also given votes are the party chairs from each county, Democratic National Committee members from Pennsylvania, and a member each from the Pennsylvania Federation of Democratic Women, the Pennsylvania Young Democrats, and high school Democrats. Additional voters can also be elected at-large to ensure gender balance across the committee.

Arkoosh, who received 17 votes out of 290 in the initial round, was knocked out of the second round.

She has made her status as the only woman in the race a big part of her campaign, as well as her training as a physician. Speaking at Saturday’s meeting, she said she has been “overlooked and underestimated” before, and has proven doubters wrong.

The final tally in the second round, which saw 267 ballots cast overall, put Kenyatta at 42 votes, Fetterman at 64, and Lamb at 159. Lamb would have needed 176 for the endorsement.

Going into the endorsement vote, party insiders generally agreed that Lamb — a moderate from the Pittsburgh suburbs who has sought to make the case that he has a record of winning close races in a conservative-leaning area — was the favorite to get the nomination, if anyone would.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Lamb pitched himself as a safe bet, urging fellow Democrats not to “underestimate the depth of the commitment of the people we are up against.”

“On January 6, there was one less vote in the House of Representatives to overturn that election because I beat a guy named Sean Parnell, and I beat two of their other guys as well,” he said.

Kenyatta obliquely rebutted that argument, saying that “there are some people who want you to vote for them because they think you ought to be scared, because there are Republicans knocking down the door. But look back in history, when have we ever had an easy election?”

Fetterman, meanwhile, suggested that his grassroots support might be more important than an endorsement from party insiders.

“How do you evaluate the strength of a campaign? Is it votes in this room? Sure,” he said. “How about polls? How about fundraising? How about the number of donors … our campaign has 180,000 grassroots donors.”