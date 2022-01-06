Lower taxes, school choice, local control: GOP field for Pa. governor makes its pitch

In the main though, the candidates tried to chart courses that appear informed by the issues on which former President Donald Trump did well: pledges to “put Pennsylvania first,” to deregulate the commonwealth, and to bring in more energy jobs.

The more establishment politicians, like Corman, leaned on their records. Corman cited his stewardship of constitutional amendments that stripped the office of the governor of much of its power to unilaterally declare and maintain states of emergency. He noted that he’d been part of a lawsuit that overturned Wolf’s mask mandate, and said he intends to remove Pennsylvania from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative if Wolf successfully adds the commonwealth to it.

Two candidates, Gale and Ventre, appeared to be pushing themselves as the most conservative names in the field.

Gale pledged to fight not just Democrats in Harrisburg as governor, but to call out Republicans who stray from his party line, and shame them publicly by name. At one point, he intentionally deadnamed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who now serves as the U.S. assistant secretary for health. None of the other candidates or debate moderators acknowledged it.

Nor did anyone acknowledge Ventre’s false assertion that “the global warming story is not true” and that therefore Pennsylvania should “drill baby drill.”

Several of the candidates stressed their outsider bona fides, from restaurant owners Monn and Berger — the latter of which said his proposals included a centralized job posting website, and showing people how to make biofuel with vegetable oil — and McSwain, who said he believes safe cities are the key to a strong Pennsylvania economy.

During his time as U.S. Attorney, McSwain was best known for his vocal opposition to self-identified “sanctuary cities” like Philadelphia, as well as for the taxpayer-funded billboards he erected around the city bearing pictures of his face, promising “Gun crime = fed time, no parole, every time.”

“Liberty was born in Pennsylvania,” he said during the debate. “It won’t die on my watch.”

Other candidates, like Gerow, had offbeat strategies for standing out in the crowd. At one point he shared his personal cell phone number, saying that candidates for governor should be accessible to their potential constituents. He asked the other candidates for a show of hands if they thought Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the almost-certain Democratic nominee for governor, should resign as he seeks higher office. Most played along.

Ciarrocchi opted to bring an array of blown up photographs as visual aids, which he held up in order to illustrate various points, like his commitment to charter schools.

This slate of candidates represents a very early iteration of the GOP field.

Next month, candidates will begin circulating nomination petitions, and by mid-March the primary ballot will be finalized and, likely, smaller. The primary is scheduled for May 17.

The field looks extremely different on the other side of the aisle. Shapiro, a former state representative, and Montgomery County commissioner who has been active in Pennsylvania politics for two decades, is considered the only major candidate for the nomination.

Republicans are already planning another debate next month, this time hosted by the state party.