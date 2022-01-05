Rep. Austin Davis will run for LG; joins Shapiro with a slew of endorsements

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has officially announced an informal running mate in his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor: Allegheny County State Representative Austin Davis.

Davis, 32, grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport. He was elected to the state House in 2018, and has since focused much of his attention on addressing industrial pollution in the Mon Valley, local infrastructure, and housing.

He would be Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor — and the highest-ranking Black public official in Pennsylvania history.

Shapiro’s Montgomery County-based campaign said in its press release announcing Davis’ endorsement that the AG believes he will add “important geographic and racial diversity” to the Democratic ticket.

“Throughout his career, Austin Davis has fought for the people of Western Pennsylvania, standing up for families who work hard to make ends meet and communities that have been forgotten,” Shapiro said in a statement. “I’ve always surrounded myself with people who bring different life experiences to my team – and I’m proud to endorse Austin Davis because I know he will make my administration stronger as our next Lieutenant Governor.”