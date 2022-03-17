Pa. Supreme Court rejects legal challenges to state’s new legislative maps

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s highest court has affirmed the state’s new legislative district maps and rejected final legal challenges to them, clearing the way for their use in the May primary.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected nine challenges to maps drawn by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, a five-member panel composed of Pennsylvania’s top legislative leaders and an independent chair.

The high court also set a final primary calendar for state legislative candidates, allowing county election directors and political hopefuls to begin preparing for the election in earnest.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission publicly released the final state House and Senate maps in early February. While the upper chamber’s map is unlikely to radically alter the composition of its members, the state House map creates several additional seats that could be won by Democrats. Advocates for the map say that’s because it undoes decades of partisan gerrymandering and reflects changes in population that benefitted Democrat-heavy areas.