Democrats in Pennsylvania are trying to make up for an election year filled with political headwinds with a nationally-backed campaign effort, which strategists and political experts say will likely be unprecedented in size, expense, and length.

On Wednesday, after weeks of buildup, the party plans to formally launch its coordinated campaign for Pennsylvania’s wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as congressional and other down-ballot races.

They’re calling the effort “All in Pennsylvania.” It will entail the commonwealth’s Democratic Party working closely with national Democrats on messaging, fundraising, and voter outreach.

These coordinated efforts are a routine part of big election years, and similar initiatives are also happening in other states with competitive races, like Georgia and Arizona. But it’s very possible that no state will get more money than Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is going to be the epicenter of the political world in 2022,” said Jason Henry, who heads the Pa. Democratic Party.

Strategists and analysts tend to agree. There are two big reasons for that promised investment.

For one thing, in a year full of high-profile battles to protect vulnerable incumbents, the commonwealth has something unique: two statewide races for seats that have no incumbent. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring, and Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.

“This is the first time we’ve seen that in this state in a long time,” said Samuel Chen, a GOP strategist and political science professor at Northampton Community College.

Second, and perhaps more important, are 2022’s inherent political disadvantages for Democrats.

Even Democratic party consultants like Jeff Sheridan — a former communications staffer for Wolf who managed the governor’s reelection bid in 2018 —acknowledge that things like low presidential approval ratings affect how candidates do down-ballot.

“Whether or not people in Pennsylvania who are running for office like it, Joe Biden matters in terms of how voters feel about the direction of the state and the country,” he said.