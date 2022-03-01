Philadelphia politicians are trying to fix an election dilemma.

Every year since Pennsylvania expanded mail voting, the city has been slow to publish election results. In a low-turnout municipal election year, like 2021, this isn’t a big deal. But in a midterm or presidential election year, these lags can be hugely consequential. In 2020, for instance, delays led to widespread theories about rampant election fraud where none existed.

The problem is primarily due to the fact that no county in the commonwealth is permitted to begin processing mail ballots before election day.

Lots of states process ballots ahead of time — it’s known as pre-canvassing — but Pennsylvania counties can’t do it unless the legislature and governor change a state law to allow it. There’s little opposition to the change, but after years of partisan disagreement on other election matters, state lawmakers haven’t passed it.

It’s an especially big problem in Philly because of the city’s size. Its results have a huge impact on elections, and it has to process significantly more ballots than other counties.

So now, Philly City Council, commissioners, and good government advocates are trying to come up with ways to improve what they can without help from the state.

Otherwise, says city commissioners’ spokesman Nick Custodio, elections will continue to be “essentially a race against time in order to get the results in before people start thinking there’s something wrong.”

Any improvements will likely be agreed upon jointly by the mayor’s office, city council, and the city commissioners. Recently, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas held a public hearing inviting elected officials at various levels of government, and advocacy groups, to testify on a range of election improvements.

Those potential improvements include printing ballots in more languages, finding a new method to decide candidates’ ballot positions — currently, names are picked out of a coffee can — increasing funding for election staffing, and creating more options for voters to drop off ballots.