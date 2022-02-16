A tech issue could hinder some Pa. voters from applying for a mail ballot. Here’s what to do about it

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Some Pennsylvania voters who apply for mail-in ballots online could run into a technical problem verifying their signature – depending on what they use to apply.

Mail-in voters are supposed to include their state Department of Transportation-issued driver’s license or ID card number on their ballot application. Voters who don’t have either are supposed to use their last four Social Security numbers and take a picture of their signature when they apply online.

State law requires county election officials to verify a person’s signature before sending a ballot out, and they usually check the signature that appears on a PennDOT document against whatever they have on file.

But when Gar Vacchiano of Conewago Township in Dauphin County tried applying for a primary ballot recently, he said he initially thought he had to upload a photo.

“You sign a white piece of paper, take a picture and then send it in,” Vacchiano said. “I got back [a] DPI requirement, which…didn’t make any sense to me.”

The online system, which is maintained by the Department of State, kept rejecting his photo. It told him the picture needed to have at least a 96 dots-per-inch print resolution.