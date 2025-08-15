From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Bucks County Democrats, elected officials and residents rallied Thursday afternoon at SEPTA’s Yardley station, demanding funding approval for the transit agency.

“We’re here today, on the 14th of August, over six weeks since a budget should have been passed and since funding for mass transit should have been accomplished, to say that it is time,” said state Sen. Steve Santarsiero. “It is past time. We need our Republican legislators, our Republican members of the state Senate, in particular those here in the southeastern part of the state, to step up and demand from their leadership better. Not this cynical attempt to just make it look like they’re doing something when they’re not.”

SEPTA is facing a more than $200 million budget shortfall. Without an influx of state funding, the transit agency plans to cut 45% of its services in the next year.

The Republican-controlled state Senate passed a budget Tuesday allotting $292 million for public transportation and infrastructure, per Gov. Josh Shapiro’s request. But the bill proposes drawing those dollars from the Public Transportation Trust Fund rather than sales tax revenue, as Shapiro and Democrats have recommended.

On Wednesday, a House committee voted against the bill, with SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll speaking in opposition to the legislation.

Santarsiero said Thursday that the Senate bill is a “hollow gimmick,” but represents “an important step” because it shows Republicans are acknowledging that transit funding is a problem. Using money from the Public Transportation Trust Fund is “not a solution,” he said, and amounts to “taking money out of one pocket of SEPTA and putting it in the other.”

Both sides of the aisle need to reach an agreement on a recurring revenue stream to fund SEPTA and mass transit throughout the state, he said.

“When SEPTA wants to go and buy a new bus, or repair an existing bus, buy a new train, repair a train, put down rails, repair rails, all the infrastructure … they rely on that money,” Santarsiero said. “So taking that money away to give toward operating costs is not really a solution, because on the back end, SEPTA is still going to be short and it’s still going to face this budget crunch.”

Senate Republicans did not immediately respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.