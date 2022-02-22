Mehmet Oz wants us to know why he’s here in Pa. Will enough voters buy it?

As Oz straps the cuff on his first volunteer — her blood pressure is a little high, but not bad — he briefly runs through his biography, emphasizing the parts that feature Pennsylvania.

He grew up, he says, “just south of Philadelphia, about 10 miles outside of a place called Kennett Square, which is the mushroom capital of the world.” He doesn’t mention his actual hometown, Wilmington, Delaware. He notes that he went to medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and business school at Wharton, but not that until last year, he lived and voted in New Jersey.

He throws out some policy specifics: He’s against mask and vaccine mandates, though he concedes he urged staff on “The Dr. Oz Show” to get vaccinated. He wants a tighter southern border, and to stop outsourcing to China. He thinks tougher policing is a good idea.

He punts a question on natural gas extraction to U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a supporter who has been campaigning with him.

“We all have blind spots,” Oz says. “Energy is a good example … I do my homework, but every day I learn more things.”

His core pitch to these voters, though, is that he understands them in much the same way they decided, nearly six years ago, that Donald Trump understood them. More than 60% of Washington County residents voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

“Why does Washington get it wrong?” Oz asks, referring to D.C. “Because they have different values than us. And they don’t care about your values because they think your values are wrong. They think you are irredeemably stained and need to be broken asunder. And once you’re gone and the dust has spread, they can rebuild America with their toxic ideology.”

On this group at the American Legion post, at least, the pitch seems to resonate.

Several people in the hall say they came because they had gotten calls and texts from the campaign, letting them know Oz would be in town. Some were a little skeptical of his Pennsylvania bona fides and policy chops. Others were already on board. Most were excited to see the man in person, after watching him on TV for years.

“You almost feel like you know him,” says Art Navrhe, a 79-year-old semi-retired psychologist.

At first, Mark Mikec considered himself to be one of the skeptics. But after the show, he says seeing Oz work the room in person has him reevaluating. It’s actually a familiar feeling.

“It hit me like Trump hit me in ’16,” he says, recalling a trip to Europe before that election, during which he was struck by the fascination Europeans had with the fact Trump was running for president. Initially, he’d dismissed Trump, but that changed his mind. “I was like, ‘Well, maybe he has a chance.’”

Mikec, who is 64, has some experience with politics. He’s been on the GOP state committee and was a Washington County chairman. But he isn’t the only one here making comparisons between Oz and Trump.

Ken Randolph, 72, the commander of this American Legion post, sees it too. He describes himself as a staunch, Fox News-watching Republican, and says Oz “has the same qualities that Trump has, and that’s the kind of people we want on our team.” Oz has made many appearances on Fox since announcing his bid, on topics ranging from COVID-19 “authoritarianism” to misleading rumors about immigrants being relocated to Pennsylvania.