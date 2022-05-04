False election fraud claims thrive on Pennsylvania campaign trail

Some go farther.

“As a matter of fact, we know that the election of 2020 was stolen,” Senate candidate Carla Sands told a debate audience last week.

In the governor’s race, every candidate in the GOP’s nine-person field has vowed to repeal Pennsylvania’s 2-year-old law that established no-excuse mail-in voting.

Many Republicans on Pennsylvania’s campaign trail also talk up the need to expand Pennsylvania’s voter identification requirement and to ban drop boxes. That’s despite the fact that prosecutors identified perhaps just one case in the 2020 election of in-person voting fraud and zero evidence that drop boxes were a conduit for fraudulent ballots.

Prosecutors brought charges in about five cases in which voters — all Republicans — cast ballots for a dead relative or spouse. That gives gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta his punchline.

“Listen, we know dead people have been voting in Pennsylvania all of our lives and now they don’t even have to leave the cemetery to vote,” Barletta told a debate audience last week. “They can mail-in their ballots. I’m going to get rid of it.”

Mail-in voting is, he said, “ripe for fraud, ballot harvesting. We could go on and on.”

Among the claims about 2020’s election is that widespread voter fraud occurred, but an Associated Press review found fewer than 475 instances of potential voter fraud in the six states disputed by Trump — a number that would have made no difference in the election.

One candidate for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who maintains the election was skewed by fraud against Trump, proposed a plan in the Legislature to overturn it and was issued a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol over the GOP’s creation of an alternate slate of electors.

He said, if elected, he would require voters to “re-register. We’re going to start all over again.”

That, however, is barred by the National Voter Registration Act, and likely runs into significant protections under the federal — and possibly state — constitution and laws, constitutional law scholars say.

Democratic candidates have not shied away from emphasizing the GOP’s efforts to overturn 2020′s election — and pollsters who have surveyed on it say majorities are skeptical about election fraud claims and resulting investigations.

“Trying to make this an issue, a core election issue, does more harm than good for Republicans,” said Christopher Borick, a pollster and political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. “And it’s night and day, primary versus general election.”

At a campaign stop in Potter County recently, Josh Shapiro, the sitting state attorney general who is uncontested for the Democrats’ gubernatorial nomination, made the subject a core part of his pitch.

Election lies led to lawsuits to overturn the election, the Jan. 6 insurrection and then legislation in state Capitols to restrict voting rights, Shapiro told listeners. Republicans’ voting legislation passed in some states, but was vetoed in Pennsylvania by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

“But make no mistake, they’re coming back,” Shapiro told the crowd. “And I will always stand up and protect our democracy. I will always stand up and ensure that you have a right to cast your ballot and to be heard in our system.”