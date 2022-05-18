The Republican U.S. Senate primary

Going into primary night, this was the race that looked tightest: a three-way contest between wealthy, super PAC-backed big-spenders Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick, and fringe insurgent Kathy Barnette, who ran a grassroots campaign on a shoestring budget.

As results rolled in, it became clear that Barnette’s late polling bump wouldn’t translate to a win. But at around midnight on election night, the margin between Oz and McCormick remained razor thin.

If a race in Pennsylvania ends with candidates within 0.5% of one another, they go to an automatic recount. Ballots still need to be tabulated around the commonwealth, but it appears the two leading candidates are well within the recount margin. It could be days — or even weeks — until a result is final.

The Democratic U.S. Senate primary

Whoever ends up winning the Senate GOP race will go up against Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

Fetterman had a resounding victory in the Democratic primary, beating Pittsburgh-area Congressman Conor Lamb and Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in every single county.

It was an especially notable result for a candidate whose political strategy has, until now, been seen as dubious by many party insiders: Fetterman has tried to make the case that he can win statewide by capturing typically liberal urban and suburban voters, as well as rural voters in places where Donald Trump did well.

He also eschewed the endorsements that many candidates see as crucial in contested primaries. Lamb and Kenyatta both far outstripped him in backing from elected officials and political groups, and Lamb also had support from establishment PACs.

Ultimately, none of that mattered. Fetterman has statewide name recognition and a robust network of grassroots donors — he easily outstripped other candidates in fundraising with mostly small donations.

He was dealt a blow late in the primary when he suffered a stroke, and missed his own campaign celebration party while recovering from surgery to implant a pacemaker. But his campaign says he should make a full recovery, and expects to return to the trail for the general election.

The Republican gubernatorial primary

Many GOP insiders’ worst fear came true in the GOP primary: Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano easily won the crowded race for governor.

A retired Army colonel, Mastriano has risen to prominence espousing far-right views directly to a homegrown network of online supporters. He’s also known for his support of the lie that widespread election fraud led to former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. For that, Mastriano received Trump’s endorsement.

The lawmaker from south-central Pennsylvania campaigned using a mix of standby Republican positions like lowering taxes and publicly funding private schools, as well as more extreme stances on issues like abortion. Mastriano supports banning the procedure after six weeks and introduced a bill to that effect in the state Senate.

As Mastriano emerged as the clear leader in the race in the final weeks of the campaign, many Republican elected officials and other party establishment figures began to worry privately, then publicly, that he would be too fringe to beat Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the general election. A late attempt to coalesce support around former congressman Lou Barletta was ineffective, however.

As Mastriano was declared the winner and concessions rolled in, there was little sign that GOP insiders would do anything but support him.

The Democratic gubernatorial primary

In the least surprising result of the night, Pennsylvania Democrats officially handed the nomination for governor to second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

He was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The incumbent, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited.

Shapiro enters the general election with a huge cash advantage, and the security of knowing he’s facing his preferred opponent. In the late days of the primary, Shapiro’s campaign began funding its first ad — an attack on Mastriano that actually read as a checklist for why Trump-aligned GOP voters should support him.

When Mastriano’s win was formalized, Shapiro issued a statement calling him an “extremist,” and highlighting his support for abortion bans and tighter voting laws.

“Mastriano wants to dictate how Pennsylvanians live their lives – that’s not freedom,” his campaign wrote. “Real freedom comes when we trust Pennsylvanians to make their own decisions about who they love, who they pray to, and how and when they start a family here in our Commonwealth. I will work tirelessly every single day to win this election in November, defend Pennsylvanians’ freedoms, and meet this moment.”