In the past week, the Republican primary headed into a tight contest between three frontrunners: Oz, McCormick and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette. Barnette ended up with 24.5% of the vote as of Tuesday night.

Oz won Trump’s endorsement, and the race is seen as a test of the power of the former president’s backing.

“President Trump, after he endorsed me, continued to lean into this race in Pennsylvania,” Oz said. “God bless you, sir, for putting so much effort into this race. I will make you proud.”

Oz generally led polls among the crowded field of GOP primary candidates — but not by much. He also struggled with likability, with some polls showing more Republican voters holding an unfavorable opinion of him than a favorable one.

Both Oz and McCormick are wealthy, and spent millions of dollars from their personal bank accounts on ads, many attacking each other. They were also both backed by big-spending super PACs — in particular, McCormick-supporting Honor Pennsylvania, which has spent an enormous $17 million on the race. Barnette has spent comparatively little, primarily campaigning via small events with local GOP groups.

Some have been skeptical of Oz’s ties to Pennsylvania. He went to medical and business school in Philly but until last year, lived and voted in New Jersey. He has properties — including the mansion where he lived until recently — in New Jersey, Florida, New Hampshire, and Turkey.

McCormick, who grew up in the Pittsburgh area, also lived outside Pennsylvania for most of his adult life, and recently relocated back to the commonwealth from Connecticut. He still owns several luxury homes elsewhere, including in New York City, Colorado, and Texas.

Oz’s name recognition was likely a strength, but his opponents also painted him as a Hollywood liberal.