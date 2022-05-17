Your Vote 2022

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

A closeup of

File photo: Stickers await voters in the 2021 primary election. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Pennsylvanians are casting their ballots in primaries for governor, U.S. Senate, and a long list of down-ballot races. Polls close at 8 p.m. We’ll have all of the results live as they come in.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

Part of the series

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate