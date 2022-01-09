A Pennsylvania state senator who has pushed to overturn last year’s presidential election and led protests against pandemic shutdowns and mitigation efforts formally announced on Saturday that he will run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County launched his campaign at a Gettysburg rally more than four months before voters will pick the major-party candidates in the race to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

Mastriano’s decision to join the large field of GOP hopefuls was widely expected, particularly after he said last month that he had reached his goal for campaign donations.