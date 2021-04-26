Braddock made John Fetterman a politician. It’s also home to some of his biggest critics

In Braddock, everyone has an opinion about John Fetterman.

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor was mayor of the struggling steel town for 13 years. He built his political reputation in Braddock, to such a degree that when people mention the town of under 2,000 people, they often mention Fetterman in the same breath.

Now, as Fetterman embarks on a well-funded campaign for Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate race, his record in Braddock is both his bedrock, and a thorn in his side. Because when you talk to the people who live in Braddock and know the former mayor’s work well, complicated feelings emerge.

Sitting in a park on the borough’s main street, Chardaé Jones, the 32-year-old mayor who was appointed to the position in 2019 when Fetterman became lieutenant governor, says her predecessor has “a fan club of a lot of people who aren’t in Braddock.”

“It’s like, ‘Have you ever been to Braddock?’” she said. “Someone said he rescued the community and I was like, ‘Rescued? People still need jobs.’”

Braddock, 11 miles east of Pittsburgh, had its economic heyday in the first half of the 20th century.

It peaked with more than 20,000 residents in the 1920s. The decline of the steel industry hit the town hard, but it wasn’t the only blow — with historians arguing that Braddock’s decline was at least equally driven by suburbanization. It was a company town in a time when workers no longer wanted to live in the shadow of their workplace, unless racist policies like redlining gave them no choice.

One of the most notable employers in town during the boom times was the U.S. Steel-operated Edgar Thomson Steel Works, which is still in use today.

Although the mill remains, the population has dwindled. The borough has about 1,800 residents, 70% of whom are Black, and the median household income hovers around $22,000.

‘He did the good work’

Fetterman isn’t from the area. He was born in York County to teenage parents, with a father who went on to become a successful partner at an insurance firm. He arrived in the borough in 2001 after a stint in AmeriCorps, fresh out of a master’s program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and was tasked by Allegheny County with starting a youth program. He ran for mayor four years later and won narrowly. Over the next decade, his image, and Braddock’s, were shaped by years of generally glowing interviews and profiles from national media, telling the hopeful story of a small-town mayor who looked like no other politician — one working against the odds to revitalize an old steel town.

His advocacy for the town has earned him committed allies.

Fetterman’s campaign pointed out that two of the seven members of Braddock’s town council have endorsed him, and quoted their remarks. Council President Rob Parker said Fetterman’s “love for and devotion to Braddock over the past two decades has been clear,” and that he is “someone who works hard and fights for the people.”

Another member, Dee Scales, called him “well qualified to represent Pennsylvanians in the U.S. Senate,” and Delia Lennon, who is running unopposed to replace Jones as Braddock mayor, said he’s a “stand up guy.”

“Many years ago when he came to Braddock as a teacher of the youth program, he was tall and awkward-looking, but he did the good work for the people of Braddock and now with the state of Pennsylvania,” she said. “I’ve been with John from the beginning and I’ll stick with him to the end.”

Many of his supporters have stories of first being skeptical of Fetterman, but ultimately being won over. That was the case for Lisa Freeman. On a warm April day, she was busy spreading mulch in the flowerbeds outside her urban farm, Freeman Family Farm & Greenhouse, in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

Freeman is a social worker. She never lived in Braddock, but she began spending a lot of time there when she embarked on an anti-violence initiative around the same time Fetterman got to town in the early 2000s. In those years, she says, Braddock was the “murder capital” of Allegheny County.

When she first met Fetterman, she didn’t know what to think of this 6’8”, bald, tattooed white man who had arrived in majority-Black Braddock to start a youth program.

“When I went to his office, all his walls were painted black … I was like, ‘What the hell, where am I going?” Freeman recalled. “People would say, ‘Oh, he graduated from Harvard, he’s a very intelligent man’ … and I’m like, ‘He went to Harvard? He looks like a skinhead.’”

Fetterman was “a man of few words,” she said, but he always got to the point quickly, and she was impressed that no matter what happened in Braddock, he always seemed to be helping. She recalls once driving through town and seeing him in the road with an orange vest on, directing traffic. The same went for gun violence — watching the news at home, she’d sometimes see him in the background of crime scenes, keeping tabs on what was happening in the town.