Fetterman dwarfs competition in first fundraising numbers for Pa.’s Senate race

There’s still well over a year until the 2022 election for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, and already three of the candidates in the quickly expanding race have raised a combined total of around $5.5 million.

So far, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta have established themselves as the highest-profile Democratic candidates in this early phase of the primary race, and real estate developer and GOP fundraiser Jeff Bartos has jumped into the primary ahead of most other likely party contenders.

Of the well-known candidates, those three were the only ones required to file campaign finance reports for the first quarter of 2021. More have already entered the race, however.

Of the early donations, the vast majority of the cash flowed into Fetterman’s campaign.

Between January 1 and March 31, the first quarter for political campaigns, Fetterman, of Allegheny County, raised $3.9 million, for a total of more than $4 million since he began fundraising. He ended the quarter with $1.9 million on hand.

The biggest chunk of money, $10,000, came from the PAC When Democrats Turn Out. It has a history of backing candidates in tough, contested seats — like now-Democratic Sen. Mike Kelly’s run in Arizona, and Amy McGrath’s unsuccessful run against Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

But Fetterman’s campaign has stressed that most of the donations are smaller. There were about 140,000 of them overall, according to the campaign — many of which were bundled through lefty online fundraising platform ActBlue.