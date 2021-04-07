Pennsylvania Senate race already underway; Philly D.A. election update

Ever since Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey announced that he will be retiring, the campaign to replace him in 2022 has already been heating up. The seat has garnered national attention, as Pennsylvania is a swing state in an era of small majorities in Congress. On the Democratic side, Lt. Governor John Fetterman announced that he will be running as have State Rep Malcolm Kenyatta, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh. Congressman Connor Lamb is expected to announce. Among those declared on the Republican side is real estate developer Jeff Bartos, and an anticipated announcement from Congressman Ryan Costello. We’ll also talk about the Philadelphia race for District Attorney, where Larry Krasner faces a challenger in a year of rising gun violence. Joining us to discuss all of this is Philadelphia Inquirer reporter CHRIS BRENNAN, and AKELA LACY of The Intercept.