Gov. Shapiro: Republicans are stalling Pa. budget talks for ‘political advantage’ next year

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday afternoon responded to criticisms he’s faced from Republicans over the nearly two-month-late state budget.

The first-term Democrat said Republican leaders are intentionally stalling budget negotiations for political points ahead of his expected bid for reelection next year.

“I’m a big boy. I understand the game,” Shapiro said. “I understand that they need to play politics, but I think trying to slow down the state budget for the purposes of seemingly gaining some political advantage — that they will not gain — that’ll only serve to hurt the good people of Pennsylvania — I think it’s sad.”

Shapiro declined to provide the spending number that Senate Republicans said they would like to approve, or any specifics about what pieces of the budget remain disputed.

Senate Republicans earlier this month passed a temporary budget that would have continued state funding at last year’s levels. House Democrats rejected the proposal, arguing it would simply delay the parties’ need to settle their disagreements.

Shapiro said he’s primarily been negotiating with Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who the governor clarified has been “acting in good faith,” noting he expected to speak with Pittman by phone today.

Before Shapiro met with reporters, Pittman had posted on social media: “Negotiations continue as we work to reach consensus on a final budget product that puts our commonwealth on a stable spending path for future years.”

His spokeswoman declined to comment further when contacted after Shapiro’s comments.