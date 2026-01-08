Gov. Josh Shapiro officially launches reelection campaign

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro officially announced his reelection campaign in a social media video Thursday morning. In the video, Shapiro presented his administration — along with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis — as pragmatic leadership, which has made the commonwealth more affordable and more “comfortable.”

Shapiro, a Democrat first elected in 2022, highlighted accomplishments from his first term. The announcement video begins with scenes from the fiery truck crash that led to the 2023 I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia. The governor then touts how the state repaired the bridge within 12 days.

“We cut through the red tape to get I-95 rebuilt in record time,” he said. “We did it using materials from a Pennsylvania business and with the muscle and know-how of Pennsylvania union workers.”

Shapiro and Davis said in the video that they have made the commonwealth more affordable and “comfortable” for residents.

The governor enters the race with strong name recognition and a sizable fundraising advantage. His campaign raised $23 million last year, giving him more than $30 million in cash as he officially starts his campaign. That beats the previous record, also set by Shapiro’s $13.4 million at the start of 2022.

Republicans, however, are already coalescing around a presumptive nominee, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who announced her campaign in August. While Garrity lacks the profile and funding of the governor, she boasts the record for total vote tally for a statewide office, which she garnered during her 2024 reelection.