GOP insiders begin to reluctantly support Mastriano, as Democrats tout unity

More than two weeks after State Sen. Doug Mastriano won the Republican primary for governor, the party is doing its best to coalesce around him.

In some cases, the support is begrudging.

Mastriano’s win was an upset for the party’s establishment, who believed his focus on disproven 2020 election fraud theories and vocal support for no-exception abortion bans would make him unelectable against Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrats’ consensus nominee.

Insiders tried to coordinate a last-minute coalition to box Mastriano out in the crowded Republican primary, but it failed decisively. Mastriano won with about 44% of the GOP vote.

One Republican operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the tone of the GOP push to elect Mastriano now feels to him like a pep rally before a football game everyone knows the team is doomed to lose.

The party, he said, is at the mercy of the GOP’s “crazy base.” The operative said he wouldn’t vote for either Mastriano or Shapiro.