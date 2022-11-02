Pennsylvania’s voter rolls are already ‘rigorously’ maintained

Schneider notes Pennsylvania cross-references its voter roll data with both state and nationwide records.

“One of the things we did when I was at the department was to join the Electronic Registration Information Center, which is data sharing among states to try to address this very problem: Make it easier for people to tell counties when they’ve moved out of state,” she said. “There are things that we can do.”

The secure database – also known as “ERIC” – allows for 31 member states (and Washington D.C.) to share voter information and data from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Pennsylvania updates its records in ERIC every two months and gives annual reports about voters who have moved to county officials who are required to follow up with them.

The DOS legally can’t verify its rolls with ERIC’s data about dead voters, so the department cross-references records from the Department of Health, Register of Wills, and newspaper obituaries.

But Schneider said the info should be in one place.

“We should get all of these state agencies digitally hooked up,” she said. “So that they can gather information from their clientele and have it digitally transferred to the Department of State.”

A bill passed unanimously in the state House to allow Pennsylvania to use ERIC’s death records. It awaits a vote in the Senate.

For now, Pennsylvania vets its voter rolls by marking registered Pennsylvania voters as “inactive” if they haven’t participated in two consecutive federal elections, then sending them a written notice to verify their address, and ultimately removing voters from the system if they fail to respond within 30 days and don’t participate in the following federal election.

Under current law, no registered voter can be required to register again while they live at the same address.

In 2020, state and county leaders reported they removed more than 180,000 out-of-state residents and 80,000 deceased voters.

Mastriano’s plan could harm low-income communities of color and overburden election officials

If Mastriano reset the voter rolls, people who would have the hardest time re-registering would be the ones already facing obstacles to register.

Scott Seeborg is co-director of states with All Voting is Local, a non-partisan voter advocacy group.

He said this includes people living in assisted living facilities and low-income urban voters. They frequently move without updating their address and many don’t have driver’s licenses.

“Black, Latinx, Indigenous people of color communities would certainly be hardest hit here,” Seeborg said. “The barrier to getting those documents is higher for those communities at large.”

Those voters would likely be mostly Democrats, which in the 2020 election, included over six-in-10 Latino voters and nine-in-10 Black voters in Pennsylvania.

Republicans are gaining on Democrats in registered voters in the traditional swing state.

This year, there are about half a million more registered Democrats than Republicans in Pennsylvania, down from twice that many ten years ago.

Re-registering the voters purged from the rolls would ultimately fall to county election offices and the Department of State.

Seeborg said the commonwealth lacks the financial resources, and staff, to handle this task.

“We’re the fifth largest state in the country, yet we have the third smallest election staff. Can you imagine that there are 12 people only in the Department of State’s office that focus on elections?” Seeborg said. “So, if we’re dividing that by how many registered voters there are, 9 million-10 million, roughly a million voters per staff member, how do you think that’s going to work out?”

The ACLU’s Marian Schneider is confident Pennsylvania’s elections are secure.

“I think we’ve come a long way in cleaning up the voter rolls, and we will continue to make steps in that regard,” she said. “Clean voter rolls benefit everybody. Making everybody re-register doesn’t benefit anybody.”

Mastriano is facing Democrat Josh Shapiro, the current state Attorney General, in the Nov. 8 election.

If elected, Shapiro says he’d create automatic voter registration and same-day voter registration through Election Day.