The Trump allies

Though some of his closest campaign associates appear to be fringe figures, Mastriano also has financial relationships with several people and organizations with strong ties to Trump.

The campaign paid more than $250,000 in its most recent filing period to American Media & Advocacy Group, a conservative group Trump used in controversial ad purchases. Mastriano has also paid $40,000 to the public affairs firm C&M Transcontinental, headed by Michael Glassner, who was COO and deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, and was in charge of rallies for much of his tenure. A little over $3,000 also went to Brad Parscale, a former Trump campaign manager.

Mastriano has also named former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis as his senior legal advisor. Ellis was heavily involved in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. At a recent Pennsylvania Republican Party event in Erie, Ellis gave a speech on Mastriano’s behalf and hit on two campaign themes — that Mastriano believes elections cannot be trusted, and that his campaign is based on God.

“A Governor Mastriano…can appoint a secretary of state that will fairly and appropriately and, according to state law, administer elections,” Ellis said, referring to Mastriano’s plan to appoint a secretary of state who believes, like him, in the debunked theory of widespread fraud in 2020. “God gives us our rights, not our government.”

Mastriano’s spending and staff, in context

Mastriano routinely rebuffs questions from the media about his campaign, and the campaign didn’t comment for this story. That decision, as well as the decision to route routine payments through companies rather than individuals makes his campaign harder to understand than many.

The most recent financial report from Josh Shapiro, the Democratic attorney general running against Mastriano for the gubernatorial nomination, is more typical of an average campaign filing.

Shapiro spent about $7 million during May and early June. Some went to salaries for more than 15 campaign staffers, including an intern and staff for his running mate — all of whose names were listed. Many of these people have worked on campaigns before, for politicians like now-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Congressman Conor Lamb, and President Joe Biden.

He also spent nearly $600,000 for consulting from a variety of firms. The biggest payments went to CDT Strategies, a Silicon Valley-based firm headed by Cooper Teboe, a political operative who has said he founded it to help champion progressive candidates in primaries.

The last Republican who ran for governor, former state Sen. Scott Wagner, had a campaign finance report much more similar to Shapiro’s. In the 2018 May-to-June filing period, many of Wagner’s campaign expenditures went to payroll for 15 staffers, all identified by name in the report. He also paid several analytics and consulting firms for advertising and design.

Throughout his campaign, Mastriano’s filings have shown relatively little money. Where Shapiro ended the last filing period with more than $13 million on hand, Mastriano ended it with under $400,000.

Mastriano has noted throughout his campaign that his operation is grassroots and relies mostly on small donations, which is true. With the crowded primary over and the GOP mainstream coalescing around Mastriano, it’s likely that his next report, due in late September, will show a different financial picture.

As the gubernatorial race enters its final stretch ahead of the November election, Mastriano’s fundraising emails to supporters have ramped up and his events are getting bigger. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently joined him for a rally in Pittsburgh, and Mastriano is set to appear alongside Trump and GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

More mainstream figures, like state GOP officials and former Delaware County Councilman Dave White, who ran against Mastriano for the Republican nomination, are now actively campaigning for him. But insiders have also noted how fringe much of the campaign remains.

One Republican operative with knowledge of the race, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of their work, said Mastriano’s campaign structure remains largely mysterious.

The operative noted Jetnarayan, the campaign manager, as an example. “I’ve never heard of the guy,” they said. “And I’ve been in Pennsylvania politics for a long time.”