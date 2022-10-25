Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Republican Doug Mastriano wants to govern the fifth-most populous state in the country. But his campaign is a black box.

The state senator is largely ignoring requests for comments from the press and is refusing to participate in a traditional debate unless it is moderated by a former Trump Administration aide. However, Mastriano’s unorthodox campaign strategy isn’t so unorthodox.

Whether one picks up a newspaper, turns on a television, or clicks on an article, it’s nearly impossible to ignore just how many Republican candidates are not engaging with the press and the general public.

However, this is not because of a lack of effort from media outlets — it’s a deliberate decision coming from campaigns. Chris Borick, the director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, called it one of the “defining features of this election cycle.”

“You see this down-ballot, you see it in congressional races, you see it in state House and state Senate races. And some of it I think is coming from the top, even Republican national figures, from [Governor] Ron DeSantis and Governor Abbott in Texas taking similar positions right now,” Borick said.

A lot of campaigns are trying to focus only on their base voters, said Craig Snyder, who is running the super PAC Republicans 4 Shapiro.

Snyder has been in the world of Republican politics as a consultant for decades, having been the chief of staff for former Sen. Arlen Specter and a congressional candidate himself.

“I actually gave a lecture at the University of Pennsylvania last year, saying that people — people like me — who have run campaigns over the last generation in our country have really done a lot of harm, because you focus when you’re running a campaign only on the short term, and only on that race,” Snyder said. “And a lot of times in the world, individually rational decisions can add up to something that’s bad for society.”

In a democracy, “it’s important for voters to be able to make informed choices. And when the candidate is only being seen in an environment that is entirely controlled by their own campaign team, you don’t really get as informed an opinion as our voters deserve,” said Al Schmidt, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy. His organization is a non-partisan, good-governance organization that seeks to inform voters.

Schmidt served as the lone Republican member of the Philadelphia City Commission for 10 years before he joined the Committee of Seventy.