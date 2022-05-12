Where are Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor getting their money?

He has also led some GOP operatives, who are nervous about his prospects in the general election, to attempt a last-minute consolidation of the field around a different candidate.

Here’s where Mastriano and the rest of the GOP pack have gotten their money — plus a look at the cash Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the only major candidate for the Democratic nomination, is bringing into the general election.

The Republicans

Lou Barletta

Much like Mastriano, Lou Barletta hasn’t raised a ton of money. The former Hazelton mayor and congressperson, who was an early, enthusiastic supporter of Trump, had a little more than $1 million to spend in the latest campaign finance filing period, which primarily covers April.

The Northeast Leadership Fund, a conservative PAC chaired by Luzerne County real estate developer Robert Tambur, gave Barletta $100,000 that month. He also relied on well-heeled friends and supporters who gave donations in the tens of thousands. One of the supporters who gave $10,000 was George Bochetto, the Philadelphia lawyer who has been running a long-shot campaign for U.S. Senate.

Barletta spent nearly $800,000 in April, mostly for mailers, consulting, internal polling, and several ad buys.

For a period of time, he did have some super PAC backing from the 1776 Project Committee, a dark money group that listed him among its supported candidates in February. Initially, the PAC primarily attacked former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain — but then appeared to change allegiances and began attacking Barletta.

Doug Mastriano

Mastriano had about $1.2 million to work with in the last campaign finance period, though he brought in less than $200,000 during that actual time frame. Very little of that money came from PACs. His biggest donations were $15,000 from a Central Pennsylvania shed company and $25,000 from an Indiana horse breeder. The rest was primarily small contributions.

PACs are, however, spending against Mastriano. Commonwealth Leaders Fund, a conservative committee primarily bankrolled by Montgomery County billionaire and charter school advocate Jeff Yass, has paid for mailers calling Mastriano untrustworthy. The PAC is backing McSwain, who has also attacked Mastriano as too extreme to win a general election.

Mastriano reported spending less than $500,000 in the most recent reporting period. Most of the money went to campaign consulting and limited ad buys.