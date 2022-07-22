Voting rights lawyers say latest GOP mail-voting challenge is ‘fueling the big lie’

American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Marian Schneider, who has also opposed this kind of litigation in the past, said she believes the point of many of the lawsuits is “to sow chaos and confusion among voters.”

The new suit comes in response to a previous court decision.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that undated mail ballots submitted in a Lehigh County judicial race should be counted, even though state election law technically says ballots must be dated. The judge decided that the dates have nothing to do with a voter’s eligibility, and that tossing the ballots would therefore violate voters’ civil rights.

Pennsylvania Republicans have repeatedly sought to invalidate undated ballots, and other courts have upheld their arguments in the past. But now, they’re seizing on the federal ballot decision, arguing that the judge invalidated a provision of Act 77, and that the whole law should therefore be invalid.

That argument is based on a “non-severability” clause in Act 77, the 2019 law that legalized no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania. These clauses are fairly common, and generally say that if one part of a law is thrown out for some reason, the entire law should be void.

“Act 77,” the petitioners wrote, “must be struck down in its entirety.”

Non-severability clauses aren’t always enforced, however. Geffen said that’s one of two major reasons he thinks the Republicans’ suit doesn’t have legs.

“As a general rule, the courts disfavor them,” Geffen said, adding that in a 2006 case featuring “a non-severability provision with identical wording,” the courts decided not to apply it.

“I don’t know why they would reach a different outcome” this time, he said. “My guess is this lawsuit is meant more to achieve some PR purpose as opposed to one that’s meant to have a serious chance of succeeding in court.”

Plus, he and Schneider both think the case has an even more fundamental issue. While Act 77 says voters should date their mail ballots, it says nothing about the penalty for failing to do so. And the federal court’s decision only says the state can’t toss out ballots because they don’t have dates.

In other words, the lawyers believe that the federal decision doesn’t pertain to Act 77 at all.

“That’s a little nuanced,” Schneider said. “But quite frankly, the federal court didn’t invalidate any provision of 77.”

Republicans’ reversal on Act 77 has been stark.