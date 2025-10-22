What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This year, Pennsylvania’s general Election Day is Nov. 4. All registered voters in the commonwealth can either vote by mail ballot or in person. Voting by mail has been an option for all Pennsylvania voters since 2020.

If you choose to vote by mail, here is everything you need to know — from deadlines to how to fill out your ballot and more.

When is the deadline to request a Pennsylvania mail ballot?

You need to request your mail ballot by 5 p.m., Oct. 28.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 20. If you are not already registered to vote, you cannot vote in the 2025 general election. You can check your voter registration status online.

If you missed the deadline to request a mail ballot and cannot vote in person on Election Day because of an emergency, you can request an emergency absentee ballot.

How do I request a Pennsylvania mail ballot?

You can request a mail ballot online. You can also download the application — available in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese — and either mail it or submit it in person to your local county election office.

You’ll need your PennDOT ID number or Pennsylvania driver’s license number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number, to apply. Here’s more information about the identification you’ll need.

Another option: You can go to your county election office and request, fill out and submit your mail ballot all at once. A surge in on-demand mail ballot voting in Bucks County led to long lines and a legal challenge in the 2024 election. The Pennsylvania Department of State released guidance in April specifying that county voter services’ offices should ensure everyone in line to vote by on-demand mail ballot voting by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 should be accommodated.

Voters with disabilities also have the option of applying for an accessible remote ballot — after first applying for a mail ballot — that can be filled out electronically. This is an option for you to vote privately and securely if you use screen readers or other assistive devices.

The Department of State recommends submitting the request for an accessible remote ballot within 24 hours of submitting your mail ballot request.

How do I fill out my Pennsylvania mail ballot?

Read the instructions and mark your ballot. Complete the front and back of each page.

Seal your mail ballot in the yellow envelope you received marked “Official Election Ballot.” This inner envelope is meant to protect your vote’s anonymity. There should be no stray marks on the envelope. If you do not seal your ballot in that official election ballot envelope, it won’t be counted.

Seal the yellow envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope, which was also provided with your mail ballot.

On the outer return envelope is a voter’s declaration form. You must sign and date the voter’s declaration. If you do not complete the declaration form on the outer return envelope, your ballot will not be counted.

If you’re mailing your ballot to your election office, check and see whether your county requires paid postage — and if so, how much postage you need.

Full directions on how to fill out your mail ballot can be found online.

How do I return my Pennsylvania mail ballot?

You can return your mail ballot in one of three ways:

Mail your ballot to your county election office (be sure to check and see whether your county requires paid postage)

Deliver your mail ballot in person at your county election office (or election satellite office)

Drop off your mail ballot at one of your county’s designated dropboxes

Here’s where to find secure mail ballot dropbox locations in Philadelphia and its collar counties:

Pennsylvania law requires that you drop off your own ballot. The only exception is if you have a disability and fill out a designated agent form, which allows another individual to drop off your mail ballot for you.

You can track the status of your mail ballot online after you’ve mailed or submitted it.

When is the deadline to return my Pennsylvania mail ballot?

If you’re returning your ballot by mail, it must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. A postmark by or even before Nov. 4 does not matter if the ballot has not been received by the county election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

If you don’t think you have enough time to mail it before Election Day, you have a couple of options: