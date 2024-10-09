A guide to Pa.’s contentious Senate race: Bob Casey faces Republican challenger Dave McCormick
Republicans want to take back control of the U.S. Senate. Casey, seeking a fourth term in office, is facing a former hedge fund executive.
A winning presidential candidate needs a majority of electors in the Electoral College to score a four-year term in the White House. But to accomplish campaign promises, a newly minted president needs Congress — specifically, the U.S. Senate.
The 100-member upper chamber of the legislative branch works in consort with the U.S. House of Representatives to craft and bat down bills. The Senate also has the power to confirm presidential appointments and approve treaties.
Democrats and their independent allies control the Senate by one seat. In 2024, 34 seats are up for election, including a handful in pivotal swing states. Republicans are on the offensive.
In Pennsylvania, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is squaring off against GOP challenger David McCormick. The race could ultimately determine the balance of power in the chamber. Casey, a longtime fixture in Keystone politics, is seeking a fourth term in office. McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, is looking to knock down the popular incumbent.
Democrat Bob Casey Jr.
Casey, 64, is Pennsylvania’s longest-serving Democratic senator in history. In April 2023, he announced his intention to run for a fourth term. Casey serves on several Senate committees, including aging, finance, foreign relations and intelligence.
Politics runs in his blood. The Scranton native is the son of former Gov. Bob Casey Sr. His grandfather worked in the coal mine as a child near Electric City before contesting in local elections. Casey followed in his footsteps.
He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in 1982, taught fifth graders at a Jesuit school for a brief time and then attended law school at Catholic University of America. Casey returned to Scranton to practice law and later helped his father’s gubernatorial campaign.
He ultimately decided to make the same jump into politics as his father. Casey successfully ran for state auditor general in 1997 and served two terms. During his tenure as auditor general, Casey notably lambasted the state health department for failing to adequately investigate complaints at nursing homes.
In 2002, he launched a failed attempt at the governor’s mansion, losing to Ed Rendell in a contentious Democratic primary.
Casey ran a winning campaign for state treasurer in 2004. He took office in 2005 — but quickly eyed the U.S. Senate. In 2006, he defeated incumbent Republican Rick Santorum by a near 20-point margin — the largest ever for a Democratic Senate candidate in state history.
Since taking office, Casey has earned a reputation as a pro-worker voice in the Senate. He has a 99% lifetime favorability score with the AFL-CIO. GOP analysts itching to oust him view Casey as almost an institution. His family name and constituent services are among his strengths.
Casey, an early supporter of former President Barack Obama, has backed the Affordable Care Act. Although identifying as a “pro-life Democrat” for most of his career, the reserved senator has moved to the left on abortion rights in line with the rest of his party and away from the position of his father.
He has been an ardent defender of President Joe Biden, splitting away from the fellow Scranton-native only on occasion. Casey and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman released a joint statement in February, calling into question Biden’s decision to pause pending liquefied natural gas export terminals.
In this election cycle, Casey is highlighting “greedflation” and corporate price-gouging. His platform is focused on shielding seniors, tackling the opioid crisis and protecting democracy.
Republican David McCormick
McCormick, 59, was raised in Bloomsburg. Both of his parents worked in education — his father was president of Bloomsburg University and chancellor for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. McCormick attended West Point and graduated in 1987 with a degree in mechanical engineering.
He served as a paratrooper during the First Gulf War. In 1996, he received a PhD in international relations from Princeton University. McCormick leapfrogged into the technology and software industry. He worked his way up, becoming president of FreeMarket Inc. and later Ariba Inc.
In 2005, President George W. Bush tapped McCormick to serve as the U.S. Commerce Department’s Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, where the veteran played a part in negotiating the 123 Agreement with India. He became Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs from 2007 to 2009.
In 2009, he became president of Bridgewater Associates — one of the world’s largest hedge fund companies. He was promoted to CEO in 2020 and stayed in that position until 2022. That year, McCormick launched an unsuccessful Senate campaign to replace former U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. Dr. Mehmet Oz defeated McCormick in the GOP primary in 2022.
Oz was able to score former President Donald Trump’s endorsement over McCormick despite McCormick’s wife, Dina Powell’s service in Trump’s administration.
McCormick declared his candidacy to run against Casey in September 2023.
Where he stands on numerous issues such as abortion, energy and immigration is relatively clear. McCormick said he considers himself “pro-life” but is opposed to a national abortion ban. His platform is focused on supporting fracking, backing veterans and enforcing stricter immigration policies.
McCormick’s shifting stance on China has been the center of controversy. Additionally, his candidacy has been challenged because of questions regarding his residency status in Pennsylvania and his backstory of growing up on a farm — which the New York Times has reported as misleading.
