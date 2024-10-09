What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A winning presidential candidate needs a majority of electors in the Electoral College to score a four-year term in the White House. But to accomplish campaign promises, a newly minted president needs Congress — specifically, the U.S. Senate.

The 100-member upper chamber of the legislative branch works in consort with the U.S. House of Representatives to craft and bat down bills. The Senate also has the power to confirm presidential appointments and approve treaties.

Democrats and their independent allies control the Senate by one seat. In 2024, 34 seats are up for election, including a handful in pivotal swing states. Republicans are on the offensive.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is squaring off against GOP challenger David McCormick. The race could ultimately determine the balance of power in the chamber. Casey, a longtime fixture in Keystone politics, is seeking a fourth term in office. McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, is looking to knock down the popular incumbent.