Mariner East pipeline: communities, the environment, and accountability

Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced 48 criminal charges against Sunoco/Energy Transfer for environmental crimes involving the Mariner East 2 pipeline. The 350-mile pipeline carries natural gas across the Commonwealth. The charges include spilling drilling fluids into backyards, wetlands, streams and lakes, not disclosing the leaks, and the usage of unapproved additives. This hour, we talk about pipeline project, the criminal charges, and the impact the pipeline has on residents and the environment with WHYY and State Impact environmental reporter SUSAN PHILLIPS, Food & Water Watch organizer GINNY MARCHILLE-KERSLAKE, PA State Representative DANIELLE FRIEL OTTEN, and Penn State Law professor HANNAH WISEMAN.