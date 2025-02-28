On top of the artificial intelligence boom, the frenzy for new electricity is fueled by cryptomining, the broader electrification of society and a bipartisan push to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

It is coinciding with the closure of coal plants and aging nuclear plants, unable to compete with cheaper gas, solar and wind.

Across the U.S., gas pipeline operators are exuberant about the new demand and are reporting strong interest in extending their lines.

Chris Kalnin, the CEO of BKV, the largest natural-gas producer in the Barnett Shale gas reservoir in Texas, said the trend there is toward gas plants being built next to data centers in a booming data center corridor in metropolitan Dallas.

Data center developers there are in an “arms race” to secure power, Kalnin said.

“Data center guys are trying to source power and trying to get to market with their data centers as fast as possible,” Kalnin said. The key to signing up cloud-computing customers “is getting your facility online quickly and getting your facility online quickly requires you to have power and dependable power and a cost-efficient power source.”

Rob Jennings of the American Petroleum Institute, said the sudden growth in actual and forecast electricity demand has put a premium on power sources that can be built fast and cheaply and are reliable.

That means natural gas is once again attractive to investors over solar and wind, he said.

“In the near term, the reality has dawned on most that it has to be gas,” Jennings said.

Industry officials say they strive to deliver electricity that is clean, reliable and affordable.

For instance, some new gas plants are replacing higher-pollution coal-fired plants, some are designed to run only at times of high demand, some are paired with battery storage or a wind farm nearby and some are designed with carbon-capture technology or to run on a hydrogen blend, said Alex Bond of the Edison Electric Institute, which represents U.S. investor-owned electric companies.

At the very least, building gas-fired capacity will have high-level political support.

In his remarks to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last month, President Donald Trump declared that he’d issue “emergency declarations” to get coal and gas plants built to make the U.S. a superpower of manufacturing, cryptomining and artificial intelligence.

But Amanda Levin of the Natural Resources Defense Council said the U.S. must take big steps by 2035 to reduce its reliance on gas.

That means slashing a fleet of roughly 1,500 gas plants down to about 100 if the U.S. is to meet strong climate commitments and preserve a chance of addressing climate change, she said.

Still, she said there are reasons to be optimistic that gas plant projects on the drawing board won’t get built.

In recent weeks, Chinese tech startup Deepseek released a new AI model that it boasted was on par with similar models from U.S. companies and at a fraction of the cost — calling into question the need for a massive expansion of energy-hungry data centers.

And some analysts believe utilities overestimate the electricity they’ll need, essentially by double- or triple-counting data center proposals when firms express interest in multiple locations — but only build in one.

Besides, Levin said, data center operators are getting better at energy efficiency, particularly in how they cool their servers.

Even if all the gas plants are built, they may not get used, she said.

“There are a lot of reasons,” Levin said, “for why we might not actually see all of this (demand) materialize.”