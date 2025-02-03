This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Landfills are a significant contributor to climate change, as degraded waste emits harmful methane gas. Increasingly, landfill owners and energy companies have aimed to reduce emissions by converting methane into sellable renewable natural gas.

A Chester County landfill is jumping on the bandwagon. The Southeastern Chester County Refuse Authority, or SECCRA, is partnering with French company Waga Energy to produce renewable natural gas from degraded waste in an effort to reduce methane emissions and heat more than 4,000 homes.

The municipal authority in West Grove serves about 105,000 Chester County residents who generate about 450 to 500 tons of trash per day.

“No one wants a landfill in their backyard. So, we do what we can to make sure that we fit in as easily as possible and also do some good things for the environment,” said general manager Scott Mengle. “Yes, it stinks to throw your stuff away, but … they are actually going to get put to good use here.”