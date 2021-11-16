A Philadelphia suburb is fighting a court order to release communications between municipal officials and the developer of a natural gas pipeline that was recently charged with environmental crimes related to the pipeline’s construction.

Middletown Township has been refusing to produce the records for nearly a year, asserting they were exempt from disclosure under the state’s open records law. Energy Transfer, the owner of the multi-billion-dollar Mariner East pipeline system, also opposed their release.

A Delaware County judge ruled last month that the records are public, and ordered the township to turn them over to the owners of a 124-unit apartment complex along the pipeline route.