Community groups demand benefits from refinery transformation

In early 2021, community groups in South and Southwest Philadelphia formed a coalition to negotiate a community benefits agreement with the redeveloper of the sprawling former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex that shut down after a massive explosion and fire in 2019.

While it operated, the PES refinery was the largest single source of air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions in the city. Hilco Redevelopment Partners plans to transform it into an economic engine for the city — an e-commerce and logistics hub called the Bellwether District.

Members of the surrounding neighborhoods want guarantees that they’ll benefit from the transformation, too. Organizers of the United South/Southwest Coalition for Healthy Communities hope to reach a legally binding agreement with the developer that includes commitments around environmental health, employment, anti-displacement, and community assets.

“We want to be able to have a say in what is best for our communities,” Mark Clincy, a resident of South Philly and an organizer with coalition member Philly Thrive, told WHYY News earlier this month. “Because we haven’t had it for so long.”

What’s next?

Hilco has indicated a willingness to negotiate, but the company has not said when it will start to hammer out a deal or which community groups will be involved.

Meanwhile, remediation of the significantly contaminated site continues. Last year, levels of cancer-causing benzene measured along the perimeter of the property averaged more than three times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s actionable level. Demolition of the refinery complex, whose industrial uses date back to the Civil War era, is expected to take four years.

A plan to keep the city cool with trees

The plan that aims to nearly eliminate the difference in temperature between the hottest Philadelphia neighborhoods and the citywide average moved forward this year.

The Philly Tree Plan is expected to chart a course to increase the city’s tree coverage to 30% within 30 years, targeting areas with high levels of poverty, poor air quality, and poor health outcomes. As of 2018, 20% of the city was covered by trees.

The draft plan released to the public in November included strategies to reduce the burden of street trees on homeowners, as well as hold developers accountable for killing trees and require them to plant more. Officials say the final version will also recommend updating lists of approved street and park trees to reflect a warming world.

Gabriel Paez, of Millbrook, has spent years planting trees and training other tree advocates in both English and Spanish through the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. She helped advise the city on the Philly Tree Plan and said this year’s public outreach portion was a “big thing” for the city.

“When we spend the time to speak to residents to get their feedback and to get all of these things in writing, I believe that that’s a very important step to change for the better,” she said.

What’s next?

The public comment period for the Philly Tree Plan closed earlier this month. The final report is expected in early 2022.

The plan will cover the next 10 years, but its benefits will likely be felt longer, since it can take decades for a new tree to grow to its full size.

A climate wake-up call: Ida flooding

Remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the Philadelphia region at the start of September, bringing flooding and tornadoes that killed several people, devastated homes and businesses in Manayunk, and filled Center City’s Vine Street Expressway like a swimming pool.

“The flooding of the Schuylkill during Hurricane Ida, I think, was really eye-opening for a lot of people,” said Russell Zerbo, an advocate with the Clean Air Council.

Cities are becoming more vulnerable to flooding as the climate changes, since warming makes quickly intensifying hurricanes more common and brings more torrential rain.

The dramatic flooding seen in the Philadelphia region after Ida was also a result of development patterns upstream, where roads and buildings stop water from seeping into the ground and force it into sewers and creeks instead.

“[Ida] really speaks to some of the sustainability practices that we need to apply to development,” Zerbo said.

What’s next?

Residents and business owners in Pennsylvania hit by Ida flooding can still apply for financial assistance or loans from the federal government through Jan. 10.

The city hopes to get money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for planning projects that would help the city understand its risk from hazards like flooding and how to mitigate that risk. The grants the city is targeting are competitive at the state and federal level, said Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Jeffrey Kolakowski, so the city will submit its proposals over the next few months to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which will then decide which proposals to submit to FEMA.

The city also plans to work with communities, particularly the low-lying, flood-prone neighborhood of Eastwick, to make residents whole from prior flooding events like Tropical Storm Isaias. The city intends to focus flood mitigation and planning efforts around the lower part of the Schuylkill, where development is slated for the former PES refinery site, the Navy Yard, and Philadelphia International Airport, Knapp said.

“There’s a lot of land use activity planned and it needs to be better coordinated, because if one person makes a decision for their property, that could push water onto someone else’s property,” she said. “So that’s something that’s definitely going to be part of a focus of ours in 2022.”